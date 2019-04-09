Go to Marek Okon's profile
Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan

This is our star being eclipsed by our moon during an annular eclipse. I viewed this in Tokyo during the early hours of May 20th, 2012. I still remember the anticipation in everyone's faces due to the fact that the clouds would not open the sky to us but also because the light around us began to dim and we knew our window of opportunity to see the eclipse was fading. It was only in the last 10 or so minutes did the clouds thin out and leave a very translucent layer for the sun to be able to shine its light through for us to see a massive ring appear above us.

