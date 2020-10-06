Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cosmin Dorobantu
@cosmindoro
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Macro photography of rain drops on pine tree in the mountains.
Related tags
rustic
photography
pine tree
mood
Mountain Images & Pictures
macro
after rain
close up
rain drops
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
pine
spruce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human