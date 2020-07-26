Go to Larry Costales's profile
Lake Elsinore, CA, USA
Lake Elsinore shop display of wheat. Wheat is a grass widely cultivated for its seed, a cereal grain which is a worldwide staple food. The many species of wheat together make up the genus Triticum; the most widely grown is common wheat. The archaeological record suggests that wheat was first cultivated in the regions of the Fertile Crescent around 9600 BCE. Botanically, the wheat kernel is a type of fruit called a caryopsis. NOTE- Kansas produces enough wheat each year to bake 36 billion loaves of bread.

