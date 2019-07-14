Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artem Sapegin
@sapegin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Am Kupfergraben 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany, Berlin
Published
on
July 14, 2019
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
am kupfergraben 1
10117 berlin
germany
berlin
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
statue
Paper Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Monochrome & Sculpture
145 photos · Curated by Kelly Richardson
sculpture
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
photoes
241 photos · Curated by nazanin ghadakchi
photo
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Epic Sculptures
18 photos · Curated by Cristina Stefan
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers