Go to Mike Blank's profile
@mikeblank
Download free
green pine tree covered with snow
green pine tree covered with snow
Bern, SwitzerlandPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Grand Christmas tree on a cold day in January.

Related collections

Balsam Fir Tree
18 photos · Curated by Yar Notron
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
plant
Kerstmis
73 photos · Curated by Marina De Kort
kerstmi
Christmas Images
ornament
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking