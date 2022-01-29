Go to පුණ්‍ය භූමි - Punya Bumi's profile
@punyabumi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thuparama Temple, Sri Lanka
Published agoCanon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

thuparama temple
sri lanka
bush
vegetation
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Nature Images
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
land
outdoors
Leaf Backgrounds
grove
HD Green Wallpapers
rainforest
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos · Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking