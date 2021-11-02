Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Schauberger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
karlsruhe
deutschland
salsicce
pasta
fennel
spaghetti in meat sauce
spaghetti
sundry tomatos
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
arugula
dish
meal
seasoning
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
woman
187 photos
· Curated by MA WENJUAN
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People - anonymous
150 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man