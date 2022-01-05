Go to Dhiyo Nugraha's profile
@dhiyo23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
bali
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
vegetation
planter
herbs
herbal
Flower Images
blossom
Free images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking