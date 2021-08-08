Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
statue
temple
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
ubud
bali
traditional
culture
carving
Brown Backgrounds
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
architecture
building
door
monastery
housing
archaeology
face
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
beach life / surfing
50 photos
· Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
Simplicity
200 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Light
424 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor