Go to Alaksiej Čarankievič's profile
@cherenkevich
Download free
white round ceramic plate with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Minsk, Belarus
Published on FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

minsk
belarus
wine
plants
glass
reflection
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
Mouse Pictures & Images
blossom
Flower Images
cutlery
Free stock photos

Related collections

Negative Space Travel
460 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos · Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking