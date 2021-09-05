Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henri Lajarrige Lombard
@henri0019
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hedge
plant
fence
outdoors
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
bush
conifer
garden
park
lawn
People Images & Pictures
human
yew
fir
abies
arbour
Backgrounds
Related collections
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images