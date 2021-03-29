Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Clode
@davidclode
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Launceston TAS, Australia
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON D780
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A honeybee sips nectar from a lavender flower.
Related tags
australia
launceston tas
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
honey bee
Flower Images
lavender
lavandula
launceston
tasmania
david clode
macro bee
HD Grey Wallpapers
honeybee
lavender flower
Nature Images
gray
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
Public domain images
Related collections
bees
61 photos
· Curated by Elana Fortin
Bee Pictures & Images
honey
insect
Grafing
730 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
grafing
Flower Images
plant
Bugs
151 photos
· Curated by Melissa Miller
bug
insect
Animals Images & Pictures