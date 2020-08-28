Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristyn Lapp
@kristynlapp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster, PA, USA
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lancaster
pa
usa
field
Sunset Images & Pictures
golden hour
farm
twirl
auburn
Women Images & Pictures
spinning
red head
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
lawn
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Follow Me
52 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
road
gravel
dirt road
perfectly pale
57 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
building
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg