Go to Gianna Bonello's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

monstrance
jesus
adoration
eucharist
eucharistic adoration
tabernacle
catholic
catholicism
catholic church
altar
rosary
mary
chapel
church
christianity
God Images & Pictures
Religion Images
bronze
lamp
light fixture
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos · Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Motors
73 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking