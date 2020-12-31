Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Hliznitsova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Current Events
Share
Info
Published
on
December 31, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
current events
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
symbol
star symbol
photography
photo
Public domain images
Related collections
New Year
33 photos · Curated by Another Day Xx
New Year Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
night
hands
25 photos · Curated by Eileen Johnstone
hand
finger
human
cozy
21 photos · Curated by Ximena Ruiz
cozy
HD Grey Wallpapers
home