Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jordan Sanchez
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
January 6, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Is this seat taken
Share
Info
Related collections
Sand
57 photos
· Curated by Empathysites
sand
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Furnishings
3 photos
· Curated by Kimberley Matthews
furnishing
chair
HD Wood Wallpapers
Education and Disability
33 photos
· Curated by Tess Barnes
education
school
human