Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Rolli
@crolli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Published
on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ai Wei-Wei, bikes, metal, installation, sky
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
la boca
buenos aires
argentina
Silver Backgrounds
bike
sculpture
Metal Backgrounds
machine
spoke
wheel
bike
vehicle
transportation
bicycle
alloy wheel
tire
car wheel
Free images
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,458 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
tone
neutral
plant
Adventure
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Bulbs
125 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb