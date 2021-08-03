Go to Clare Tallamy's profile
@cwtallamy
Download free
white lotus flower on water
white lotus flower on water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Franciscan Monastery Garden, Quincy Street Northeast, Washington, DC, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Blooming water lilies in the pond

Related collections

flower patch
54 photos · Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Nordic Countries
60 photos · Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Monotone
54 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking