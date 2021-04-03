Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yuliya Pankevich
@i_story_pictures
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Al Madam - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Abandoned village in UAE - Al Madam.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
al madam - sharjah - united arab emirates
sand
Desert Images
abandoned village
uae
heritage
Summer Images & Pictures
soil
Nature Images
outdoors
dune
HD Teal Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Superstores
113 photos
· Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Technology
106 photos
· Curated by David Bustozoni
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology