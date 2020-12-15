McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park Burney Falls at McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park is an outstanding example of a waterfall and stream fed by large springs that are commonly associated with areas covered by recent lava flows, and also of a waterfall formed by the undercutting of horizontal rock layers. The soft white rock is diatomite. Its presence is evidence that a very large lake once filled the region and supported abundant tiny freshwater plankton called diatoms.