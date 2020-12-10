Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Travis Smith
@travisnsmith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
Christmas Images
HD Red Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
christmas lights
HD Green Wallpapers
ball
Brown Backgrounds
plant
fir
abies
conifer
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
Noel
19 photos
· Curated by camille goalen
noel
Christmas Images
plant
Christmas
3 photos
· Curated by Travis Smith
Christmas Images
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
For the Holidays
457 photos
· Curated by Kathi Tevlin
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures