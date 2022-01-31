Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Pop
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
creme
cream
Cake Images
Birthday Cake Images
whipped cream
confectionery
sweets
wedding cake
Public domain images
Related collections
Things On Desks.
165 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
table
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountains
9 photos · Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
The Stars Above My Head
297 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers