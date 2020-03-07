Go to Abhijet Pokhrel's profile
@apokhrel
Download free
leafless tree on grass field
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bardiya, Nepal
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bardiya
nepal
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
ground
Public domain images

Related collections

New Zealand
126 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
People working
154 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking