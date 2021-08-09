Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Burdon
@peterburdon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SONY, NEX-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
st. gallen
switzerland
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
roof
slope
bridge
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Him
271 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human