Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brad Lewis
@bradrlewis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Monterey Bay, California, USA
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Humpback Whale Lunge Feeding in Monterey Bay, California USA
Related tags
monterey bay
California Pictures
usa
humpback whale
lunge
feeding
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Whale Pictures & Images
sea life
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
tools & objects
380 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea