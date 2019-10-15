Go to Hulki Okan Tabak's profile
@hulkiokantabak
Download free
orange and brown butterfly
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Büyükada, Adalar/İstanbul, Turkey
Published on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Butterfly from above. 2019, Istanbul.

Related collections

buttterflies
35 photos · Curated by Sue Sara Madonna
buttterfly
insect
Butterfly Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking