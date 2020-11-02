Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lester Hine
@lesterhine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
vegetation
tree trunk
outdoors
oak
Grass Backgrounds
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
building
housing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
209 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Light
925 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers