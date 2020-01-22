Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
National Cancer Institute
@nci
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Doctors performing surgery.
Related tags
medical
hospital
operating theatre
surgery
surgeon
Health Images
health-care
medical care
student doctor
medical student
med school
med student
surgeons
operating room
operating
scrubs
operation
cancer
healthcare
biopsy
Free pictures
Related collections
Cancer
32 photos
· Curated by Angela Tucker
cancer
medical
human
REVEAL
112 photos
· Curated by elmer vdalen
reveal
medical
treatment
Healthcare
113 photos
· Curated by Ritesh Chaudhari
healthcare
medical
Health Images