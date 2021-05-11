Go to E. Diop's profile
Available for hire
Download free
angel holding cross statue during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rodaun, Vienna, Austria
Published on Panasonic, DMC-TZ10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Saint Catherine

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

rodaun
vienna
austria
church facade
blue sky background
figure of a saint
catholic church
catholic religion
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
monument
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos

Related collections

Collection #1: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
business
office
work
School
40 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking