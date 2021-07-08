Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
dolly shidl
@dollyshidl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
jar
flower arrangement
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Let's Party!
203 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
Beauty + Make Up
207 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images