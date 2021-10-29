Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Azamat Zhanisov
@bonteque
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
sleeve
apparel
long sleeve
human
People Images & Pictures
female
coat
overcoat
Women Images & Pictures
jacket
suit
face
dress
Free images
Related collections
Portrait Orientation
2,416 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images