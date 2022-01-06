Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Girish Patil
@theevilhead
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chikmagalur, Karnataka, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Solitude.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karnataka
india
chikmagalur
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
Jungle Backgrounds
man in nature
backpacking
nofilter
unedited
plant
vegetation
human
People Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
land
outdoors
grove
furniture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Satisfying
28 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
mind body spirit
1,400 photos · Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Underwater
254 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming