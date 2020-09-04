Go to Karsten Winegeart's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and gray concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Florence, Italy
Published on SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Slides

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

florence
Italy Pictures & Images
europe
euro
Travel Images
traveling
blogger
Landscape Images & Pictures
downtown
tourist
slide
dm
dms
slid
Metal Backgrounds
spiral
blog
banister
handrail
building
Public domain images

Related collections

Florence
36 photos · Curated by Marco Lenzi
florence
building
Italy Pictures & Images
B1
155 photos · Curated by K G
b1
outdoor
Travel Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking