Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Baker
@dave301
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking for beauty in an old, institutional swimming pool.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pool
underwater
Religion Images
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Portrait Orientation
2,414 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor