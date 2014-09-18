Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ruud Sneekes
@rudrikus
Download free
Published on
September 18, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fall Foliage
Share
Info
Related collections
Autumn
86 photos
· Curated by Emily Ginley
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
Leafs
9 photos
· Curated by Kaelyn Anderson
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
LEAF MOTIF
585 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
leafe
plant
Related tags
plant
flora
daffodil
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Orange Wallpapers
bokeh
Blur Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
seasons
golden
dried
dying
leaves
branches
Nature Images
PNG images