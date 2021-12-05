Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Grant Thomas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Getty Villa Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
getty villa dr
pacific palisades
ca
usa
patio
People Images & Pictures
human
porch
housing
building
pergola
villa
House Images
roof
architecture
monastery
pillar
column
Free stock photos
Related collections
starry night
122 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images
Landscape
1,222 photos · Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Coffee o'clock
37 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe