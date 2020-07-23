Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steven Lasry
@stevenlasry
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil, Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, Paris, France
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wonderful pink leaves in a botanical garden, in Paris 🇫🇷
Related tags
Paris Pictures & Images
jardin des serres d'auteuil
avenue de la porte d'auteuil
france
Nature Images
nerves
harmony
HD Pink Wallpapers
leaves
plant
botanic
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
veins
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flowers 💐
101 photos
· Curated by Steven Lasry
Flower Images
plant
blossom
nature
86 photos
· Curated by Monica Moorlag
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Inspiration
3,227 photos
· Curated by Andy Gariepy
inspiration
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers