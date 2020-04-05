Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dimitry Anikin
@anikinearthwalker
Download free
Share
Info
Ötschergebiet, Austria
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly on a flower in Ötschergräben, Austria.
Related collections
Grass
106 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Related tags
austria
Animals Images & Pictures
ötschergebiet
monarch
invertebrate
insect
Butterfly Images
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
ötscher
Flower Images
blossom
Free pictures