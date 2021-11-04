Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nina Plobner
@photodiaryofnina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
leaves
Fall Images & Pictures
orange berry
autumn leaves
autumn nature
Nature Images
pink flower
Leaf Backgrounds
berries
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos · Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
family
113 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor