Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Afsal Shaji
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mom reciting Quran, During Quarantine period
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
human
People Images & Pictures
home decor
finger
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
camping
95 photos
· Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Minimal
513 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images