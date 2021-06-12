Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tseng Shiya
@tsenghc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
台灣台中市和平區福壽路福壽山農場
Published
on
June 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
2019-2-8福壽山農場天池觀景台
Related tags
台灣台中市和平區福壽路福壽山農場
Mountain Images & Pictures
town
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
small town
Cloud Pictures & Images
morning
HD Forest Wallpapers
shadow
taiwan mountain
taiwan
country
Nature Images
mountain range
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
peak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People
525 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Dark Portraits
828 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers