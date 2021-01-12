Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Morden
@jim74tg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Georgia, USA
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Purple Wallpapers
georgia
usa
thistle
wild flower
magenta
plant
blossom
Flower Images
aster
pollen
asteraceae
dahlia
Backgrounds
Related collections
Flora
150 photos
· Curated by r c n
flora
Flower Images
plant
Celebrant website images
3 photos
· Curated by Gillian Fordyce
blossom
Flower Images
plant
Flowers
12 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Waller
Flower Images
blossom
plant