Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Woody Kelly
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Aspen, CO, USA
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
girl modeling In aspen fall leaves
Related tags
aspen
co
usa
model
Fall Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
handrail
banister
apparel
clothing
female
finger
sleeve
long sleeve
robe
evening dress
gown
fashion
Girls Photos & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Unsplash Editorial
6,651 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
B&W
140 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human