Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alvaro Palacios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Medellín, Medellín, Colombia
Published
20d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
teleférico de Medellín
Related tags
colombia
medellín
HD City Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
medellin
teleferico
south america
urban
building
town
outdoors
transportation
rope
Nature Images
vehicle
high rise
Free pictures
Related collections
Expressive faces
1,255 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
face
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos
· Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
weather & sky
177 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor