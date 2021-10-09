Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kristaps Ungurs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
latvia
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
reed
vegetation
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
4th of July
108 photos · Curated by Stock Photos
4th Of July Images
Flag Images & Pictures
America Images & Photos
A walk through the garden
231 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
plant
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor