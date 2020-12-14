Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Current Events
Share
Info
Bamberg, Deutschland
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Urban street art sticker: WE CAN NO LONGER AFFORD THE RICH!
Related tags
bamberg
deutschland
current events
sticker
protest
poor
rich
urban
street art
we can no longer afford the rich!
gap between rich and poor
Money Images & Pictures
injustice
label
text
poster
advertisement
Free stock photos
Related collections
Graphic Design
5 photos
· Curated by Peter McCuen
text
building
deutschland
Poster Ad
28 photos
· Curated by Nele Skrip
ad
poster
advertisement
story
23 photos
· Curated by Alice Ayers
story
film photography
human