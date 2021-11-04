Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olga Deeva
@loniel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
oak
waterdrops
waterdrops on leaves
plant
fungus
Tree Images & Pictures
grain
produce
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
seed
Free stock photos
Related collections
Denim for Days
121 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
159 photos · Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
A Colorful Life
110 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers