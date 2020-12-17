Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kari Shea
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
cookies
gingerbread
christmas cookies
cookie decorating
hygge
christmas decor
HD Holiday Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
creme
cream
icing
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
sweets
confectionery
Public domain images
Related collections
Kari
451 photos
· Curated by Mokka Malna
kari
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Engaging | Winter Holidays
37 photos
· Curated by Meredith Coleman
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Visions of Christmas
668 photos
· Curated by Catherine Bryant
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
xma