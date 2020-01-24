Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
DesignClass
@designclass
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Slab City, CA, USA
Published
on
January 24, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Man standing next to the Skatepark in Slab City
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
slab city
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
pants
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
automobile
flagstone
text
People Images & Pictures
path
Public domain images
Related collections
Highly Devoted
76 photos · Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
DUNES
168 photos · Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand
One
67 photos · Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images