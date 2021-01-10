Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mor Shani
@morsha
Download free
Share
Info
Samaria Gorge, Sfakia, Greece
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Yoga
805 photos
· Curated by Carly Helliesen
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures
Seated
27 photos
· Curated by Lisa Rogers
seated
sitting
human
Luna Retreat
142 photos
· Curated by oana ardelean
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
journaling
Related tags
tree stump
People Images & Pictures
human
asana
Yoga Images & Pictures
samaria gorge
sfakia
greece
sat
spirituality
life balance
relaxation
sit
mindfulness
meditation
Women Images & Pictures
female
sitting
wild
mediation
Free stock photos